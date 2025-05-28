Family mourns death of 66-year-old man killed in South Gate crash by fleeing suspect

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- José Pascual Nieto, a much-loved father, grandfather and partner for life, was tragically killed while sitting at a traffic light in South Gate when a suspect fleeing police slammed into his car.

The 66-year-old's family now mourns his tragic death as they attempt to cope with his absence.

"He made beautiful music, honestly. It was out of my time, I'm not from back then, but just hearing him sing it. Good thing is that he left music behind, so we can hear his voice," said José Hernández, Nieto's grandson.

The fatal crash happened on Monday when police said a domestic violence suspect ran a red light at Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue, resulting in the violent crash. The suspect died at a nearby hospital.

A lover of animals, Nieto had six cats, and his son says he would always have food on him to feed strays.

"There's definitely pain, mostly pain, and grief. I don't really feel any hate towards anyone. It's just like, I really wish he was still here," said Josué Nieto, the victim's son.

Nieto, his son and one other bandmate would play at a local restaurant every Saturday and sometimes at private parties.

José Pascual Nieto

"He was always good to hear, he was a good singer who knew how to play his instruments, and it's just amazing how his success came upon, because like I said, he started from the bottom," said Gino Chavez from Bravo Protective Security Services.

Nieto leaves behind his three children, six grandchildren and partner of nearly 50 years. A GoFundMe page has been set up by his family to help with funeral expenses.

"People who have nothing to do and work hard every day and like they care for families...they're gone in like a second," said Josué.

"It still doesn't feel real. To this day, I keep looking out the window, hoping it's just a dream," Hernández said.

His family says Nieto made sure he left behind memories for them to cherish, photos, videos and more. Now, they say, it's just about giving him a proper goodbye.