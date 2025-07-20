Jurupa Valley animal shelter hosts free adoption event until midnight with capacity at 240%

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- At the Jurupa Valley Animal Shelter, some very good boys and girls are waiting for their happily ever after. On Saturday night, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services is extending its hours until the stroke of midnight.

"We're really hoping by extending hours until midnight, it excites the community to come out and meet dogs for foster-adoption," said Veronica Perez with the Riverside County Department of Animal Services

Like any good fairytale, this one begins with a challenge: the kennels are overflowing.

"We recently reached 240% capacity for dogs at our kennels," said Perez. "So, that means we are seeing two, three, four, and sometimes five dogs sharing kennels across our shelters."

The shelter's mission is ambitious: to become a no-kill facility, where at least 90% of the dogs and cats within find their way out the front door. And to do that, the county is calling on the community to become the heroes in the story.

"I am very big on 'adopt, don't shop.' I think that there are so many good options and so many dogs that deserve a second opportunity," said Leslie Barboza.

Barboza has already rescued a shelter pet, but came back to see about getting another rescue as a companion to her first.

"Personally, I am looking for a smaller and also an older dog because I know they don't get as many opportunities for adoption," said Barboza.

And like a modern-day fairy godmother, Barboza will soon grant one lucky pup their happily ever after. In return, she'll be rewarded... no magic wand required.

"All adoptions are free across all of our shelter locations," said Perez. "So what that includes is spay and neuter services, microchips, vaccinations and an engraved ID tag."

No glass slipper needed, just a leash, some love and a chance to rewrite a pet's story.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 1,9 until midnight at the Jurupa Valley Shelter located at 6851 Van Buren Blvd.