13,000-year-old tree in Jurupa Valley possibly threatened by proposed development

A shrubby little oak tree that is thousands of years old may now be at risk because of development in the Jurupa Valley.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- For those who might wonder about what kind of tree is the oldest living organism in California discovered by scientists, it's not a California redwood. Nor is it one of the giant sequoias.

It's a small oak shrub, nestled in the hills over Jurupa Valley.

Known as the Jurupa Oak, or Palmer's Oak, it's not very big, and resembles a shrub more than it does a tree. It's only about six feet tall, spreading out about 70 feet from end to end.

Scientists believe the oak is between 13,000 and 18,000 years old.

"The main thing that strikes me is that we're literally looking at a bit of what the world was like in the ice age," scientist Andrew Sanders of UC Riverside said in an interview with Eyewitness News back in 2009.

"We don't have to look at a fossil in this case; we can see the living individuals," he added.

But while the old tree has survived thousands of years, with a warming climate as well as larger and more devastating wildfires, some environmentalists say the biggest threat to the oak is a 900-acre development currently being considered by the Jurupa Valley planning commission.

Known as the Rio Vista Specific Plan, it would permit more than 1,600 new housing units, 1.3 million square feet of light industrial use and 1.4 million square feet of business park use. It would also include more than 500 acres of open space, a park and public school.

But Aaron Echols, the conservation chairperson at the Riverside-San Bernardino chapter of the California Native Plant Society, says not only is there concern about what development might do to the root structure of the oak if it encroaches upon the hill where the tree is located, but just by developing the surrounding area it could have potential consequences.

"These are all native plants, and they have green leaves and are photosynthesizing. They're keeping the immediate local climate somewhat controlled," Echols said. "The moment you replace all that with asphalt and concrete, you're definitely going to get some heat island effects and that could be enough.

"This is speculation, but that could be enough to push this plant to its edge."

At a recent meeting of the planning commission, an environmental impact report was presented, addressing many of the concerns. One of the areas of concern noted in the report are the effects of the vibrations caused by heavy machinery operating in the area.

"They determined that if you're at least 259 feet away from the tree with that machinery, you're not going to harm it," said biologist Michael Tuma with First Carbon Solutions, which conducted the environmental impact report.

"The vibrations aren't going to do anything to compromise the bedrock underneath and above the tree."

Many residents spoke against the potential project at the meeting, which lasted more than five hours.

"The EIR is inadequate, misleading and erodes the public's trust in government," said one resident of the area while addressing the commission.

The planning commission delayed its vote on whether to approve the project to another meeting later this month. If approved, it would ultimately be up to the city council to give the project a green light.