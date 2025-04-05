New $75 million claim filed against DCFS in boy's fentanyl-related death in Lancaster

The claim filed this week stems from the case of Justin Bulley, which is being called the first fentanyl murder case in L.A. County involving a child's death.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A $75 million claim accuses a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services visitation monitor of possibly playing a role in the death of a 17-month-old in Lancaster.

The infant was just 17 months old when he was laid to rest. He ingested fentanyl at his mother's Lancaster home last February.

The child's mother, Jessica Darthard, and grandfather, Jessie Darthard, are both charged with murder in the boy's death.

Secret Rodcliff Daniel, a DCFS visitation monitor, was also charged with willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, accuses DCFS of not conducting a proper background check on Daniel before allowing her to become a visitation monitor for the department. It also claims DCFS did not look into allegations of abuse against Daniel pertaining to her own children.

"When you approve one abusive mother to supervise another abusive mother, the consequences are a dead 2-year-old of fentanyl, and three other children here horrifically abused," said Brian Claypool of the Pasadena-based Claypool Law Firm.

Claypool held a press conference announcing the lawsuit Thursday. The claim also accuses Daniel of being in the home when the infant died.

"Jessica Darthard, and her father, and a DCFS monitor, and her kids were in the house, and they were partying, and they were doing drugs, and the drugs were on the table, and the grandfather falls asleep," said Claypool. "Who knows what happened to the other two mothers who were in there, but Justin ended up getting his hands on the fentanyl, and he had it on his nose and he died."

Julie Fileto, the paternal grandmother of Daniel's children, also spoke during Thursday's press conference, saying the children are "very traumatized" and "very hurt."

"They have nightmares at night," she said.

A preliminary hearing continued Friday for Jessica Darthard. Despite any allegations of abuse, Daniel has never been convicted of child abuse.

Meanwhile, the Department of Children and Family Services issued the following statement in response to the claim.

"While the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) does not comment on pending litigation, it is our sincere hope that all those affected by this tragedy find healing as they move forward.

We recognize the public's concern for children and families who may have come into contact with our department, however, DCFS is bound by state confidentiality laws that prevent us from discussing potential involvement with families. These laws are in place to protect children and families from further emotional distress while sensitive family matters are resolved."