New DHS watchdog report details how close Kamala Harris came to 'viable' pipe bomb on Jan. 6

Ample evidence has emerged over what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Secret Service faced an array of challenges -- and made some potentially dangerous mistakes -- while trying to protect the president, vice president and vice president-elect on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob supporting then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News, offers an official and detailed account of how Kamala Harris, then the incoming vice president, ended up within feet of a "viable" pipe bomb planted in the bushes right outside the Democratic National Committee's headquarters that day.

"The pipe bomb had been placed near the building the night before, but ... [ a ] dvance security sweeps by the Secret Service at the DNC building did not include the outside area where a pipe bomb had been placed," says the report from inspector general Joseph Cuffari, which was shared with members of Congress on Thursday.

The report describes how two Secret Service canine teams assigned to sweep the building were "surprised" to learn the morning of Jan. 6 that more assets weren't being provided to help with the sweep -- but the report also notes that Secret Service policies and procedures at the time required fewer assets for protectees who had been elected to an office but not yet sworn in.

" [ Harris ] , traveling in an armored vehicle with her motorcade, entered the DNC building via a ramp within 20 feet of the pipe bomb," the report said.

According to the report, the pipe bomb was found an hour and 40 minutes after Harris arrived at the DNC building. The report suggests it took the Secret Service ten minutes to evacuate her, saying that she spent a total of about one hour and 50 minutes inside the building.

The Secret Service has since updated its policies to include more assets for "'elect' protectees," according to the report, which is heavily redacted.

Federal authorities are still trying to determine who planted that pipe bomb and a similar device at the Republican National Committee's headquarters nearby. The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Security camera video released by the FBI showed the suspect walking on a street in the area.

"Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders," the FBI said in a statement seeking the public's help earlier this year. "Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves."

The report's long-awaited release comes as the Secret Service is still reeling from its failure to prevent a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man from nearly assassinating Trump less than three weeks ago.

Testifying to Congress earlier this week, the acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, called that "a failure on multiple levels," saying communication issues and other challenges helped prevent authorities from realizing how much of a threat the man posed, and then hampered their response.

Cuffari's report describes how in 2021, communication challenges and missed signs of potential violence impacted the Secret Service's planning and response to the events of Jan. 6.

As described in the report, the Secret Service was focused on three main locations that day: the Ellipse in Washington, where they were protecting Trump at his "Save America" rally; the U.S. Capitol, where then-vice president Mike Pence was presiding over the certification of the 2020 election results; and the DNC building, where Harris was visiting.

Like many other law enforcement agencies, the Secret Service "anticipated that the planned Ellipse rally would be like previous pro-Trump rallies" in Washington, which saw "some violence" limited to clashes between opposing protesters, the report said.

But once the rally got underway, according to the report, "the Secret Service encountered indicators of potential for violence within the crowd," including people trying to enter the secure area with ballistic vests and gas masks.

By the conclusion of the rally, the Secret Service alone had confiscated 269 blades, 242 bottles of pepper spray and 94 other prohibited items, the report says.

At 2:13 p.m., a little more than an hour after Trump finished his speech at the rally, rioters breached the Capitol building.

"Due to communication challenges and limited contingency planning, [ Pence and his ] Secret Service protective detail only narrowly avoided rioters," the report says of the rioters, some of whom directed threats at the then-vice president.

The section of the report discussing that episode includes substantial redactions, though it does say that agents reported "not receiving communications from various entities," and also mentions "manpower challenges that day."

"The events of January 6 were unprecedented, and the issues we identified during our review present an opportunity for the Secret Service to be better prepared in the future," says the report, which makes several recommendations to improve Secret Service agility.

The Secret Service says it is already implementing many of the recommendations.

The report also offers a little more information about two controversial issues stemming from Jan. 6, including Trump's alleged demands to go to the Capitol after his speech as the situation at the Capitol was escalating.

In June 2022, during dramatic public testimony before the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified she had been told by then-White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato that Trump was so adamant about going to the Capitol that he grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limousine and lunged toward the Secret Service detail when his demands were denied.

According to the inspector general's report, Ornato told Cuffari's investigators in writing -- after refusing an in-person interview -- that he does "not recall being made aware of any [ such ] details," nor does he "recall speaking with anyone about it."

Trump's detail lead, who was seated in front of the then-president, said he could not recall how the president responded when he was told he couldn't go to the Capitol -- but the limousine driver told investigators that Trump was angry about it, according to the report.