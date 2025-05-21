Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring economic impact to Inglewood with Grand National Tour at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Kendrick Lamar and SZA are bringing their Grand National Tour to SoFi Stadium for three nights this week.

The first concert is Wednesday night, and then they're back Friday and Saturday.

We looked into how the concert series is making an economic impact in Inglewood.

The tour comes after the spectacular Super Bowl performance when she joined him on stage during the big halftime show.

Lamar's "Not Like Us" has since become the Dodgers' anthem last year.

This will no doubt be a big concert series for SoFi, which is why many local businesses are hoping to ride the wave.

The popular black-owned business The Serving Spoon in Inglewood is joining in on the fun and doing something special for the fans this weekend.

They're preparing for the crowds by offering a late-night menu Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. along with a DJ.

"I'm pretty excited about the limited menu that we're going to have. We're rolling out some new items that we've been testing out in the kitchen. Show up early; early arrival is suggested. It's going to be a really fun time," co-owner of Serving Spoon Justin Johnson said.

1010 Wine and Events is another business taking advantage of the tour.

The wine bar will be open for what they're calling a "pre-turn up" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They're hoping people will go there to pre-game, and they're offering everything from cocktails to food.

SZA is also cashing in on the opportunity.

She's hosting a pop-up for her makeup brand, Not Beauty.

It's taking place every day of the concerts in Lot 4 at SoFi Stadium. The pop-up will be open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. It's open to all fans regardless of their ticket status.

Tickets are still available for all three SoFi concerts, but the lowest prices we could find were around $200.