Kevin Costner sued by 'Horizon 2' stunt double who says he directed violent, unscripted rape scene

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Actor and director Kevin Costner was sued by a "Horizon 2" stunt double who alleges she was unexpectedly required to take part in a sexual violence scene in 2023 that has left her with severe emotional distress.

Devyn LaBella's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Tuesday is against the 70-year-old Hollywood icon who won Oscars for both best picture and best director for 1990's "Dances With Wolves." LaBella's lawsuit also names as defendants Horizon Series Inc., Horizon Series 2 LLC and Territory Pictures Inc.

"The impact of this impromptu work demand on Ms. LaBella has been profound, not only upending a career Ms. LaBella spent years building, but leaving her with permanent trauma that she will be required to address for years to come," the suit states.

LaBella's causes of action include sexual discrimination and harassment, retaliation, hostile work environment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract. LaBella seeks unspecified damages, an apology from the defendants and a requirement that the defendants undergo anti-sexual harassment and violence training.

A Costner representative could not be immediately reached.

LaBella was the stunt double for Ella Hunt, who was "Juliette" in the "Horizon" films. LaBella maintains that Costner decided without previous warning in May 2023 that he wanted a scene involving sexual assault.

"Defendant Costner, who was present on the set, specifically added this scene, which varied from the scene filmed the day before which had not involved pulling up the actor's skirt," according to the suit, which additionally said the revised scene was "not specified" in the assigned call sheet for that day.

In addition, LaBella was not told that Hunt had refused to do the scene and had walked off the set, the suit states. Despite the scene's sensitive nature, multiple onlookers along with the producers watched events unfold on monitors in the video village and several takes of the scene were conducted, the suit further states.

"There was no escaping the situation and all Ms. LaBella could do was wait for the nightmare to end," the suit further reads.

Alone afterward, LaBella "experienced shock, embarrassment and humiliation while attempting to process the situation," according to the suit.

After her complaints of sexual harassment on set, LaBella was not brought back for "Horizon 3," which began filming in early 2024, the suit states.