Kick off Summer at the Boyle Heights Youth Festival

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beat the heat with some paletas or ice cream, as you may call them, at the 2025 Boyle Heights Youth Festival on Saturday, June 7, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on 1st Street between Breed and St. Louis.

The youth of Boyle Heights invite the community to celebrate the first day of summer break as LAUSD students begin their vacation.

"Our youth council has been working on this project for the past six months," shared Kennia Camacho, Boyle Heights Festival lead coordinator. "They've been mapping out their ideas for the festival and then executing them."

Festival attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including a climbing wall, bungee jumping, an inflatable play area, and live performances by local youth artists (ages 14-24).

What kind of performances can you expect? "It's a mixture," Camacho said. "We have a Ska band, a Mexican punk rock band, Folklórico dancers, and Aztec dancers who will be opening the entire festival."

This is a celebration of what communities can achieve when youth lead the way.

For more information click here