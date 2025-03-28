Kieran Culkin surprises fans and former co-star with Broadway drive-by

The Oscar winner is starring in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' just down the road from Sarah Snook's 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.'

NEW YORK CITY -- Kieran Culkin knows how to surprise and delight friends and fans!

Fresh off his Best Supporting Actor Oscar win for "A Royal Pain," Culkin is starring in "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway. Just down the way, his former "Succession" co-star Sarah Snook is starring in "The Picture of Dorian Gray." And on her show's opening night, he showed his support in the cutest way.

Culkin, apparently on his way to his own show, hung out the window of an SUV to wave and and blow a kiss just as Snook and some of their "Succession" co-stars were posing for a group photo. They reacted as one would, by screaming and waving back.

Snook takes on all twenty-six roles in "The Picture of Dorian Gray," and she said her time on "Succession" helped her prepare for such a daunting task.

"I was quite used to the proximity of the cameras being around me and moving around and constantly sort of being a character or a part of the scene. And so that proximity really helped to absorb that into this," Snook said. "It's a certain kind of marathon that you have to be really specific and agile and concentrate at a high level for, for two hours and talk for two hours straight."

Arian Moayed, who also starred in "Succession," talked about their cast's love of all things Broadway.

"The 'Succession' crew was genuinely a group of like, theater people first. That's what also made, kind of like the magic happen," he explained.

This isn't the only time Culkin has shown support for Snook, who is the godmother to his son. Earlier this month, he attended previews of her show.

If you can't get to Broadway to see Culkin's play, you can catch him in "A Real Pain," which is streaming on Hulu now.

