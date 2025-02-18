Tupac Shakur death: Trial for murder suspect postponed nearly a year

Attorneys for the man suspected of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur want to delay next month's trial, saying more time is needed for investigative work to ensure that Duane "Keffe D" Davis gets a fair trial.

LAS VEGAS -- The murder trial for Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the only person ever charged in connection with the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, has been postponed nearly a year, after his defense team asked for more time to interview witnesses they say can prove he was not present at the time of the 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

Davis was initially set to go to trial for the famed rapper's killing in mid-March. A judge pushed the trial date to Feb. 9, 2026, after his defense filed a motion to continue the trial.

"It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel," Judge Carli Kierny said during a brief hearing on Tuesday.

"Given that, it appears as though I really don't have much of a choice but to grant it," she added.

The prosecutor confirmed during the hearing that the state does not oppose the defense's motion to continue the trial.

Shakur was gunned down in the passenger seat of rap impresario Suge Knight's BMW on Sept. 7, 1996. He was rushed to a hospital and died six days later.

Prosecutors have said Davis was the "shot caller" who orchestrated the drive-by shooting off the Vegas strip.

In the motion, filed on Friday, Davis' attorney argued that the defendant is innocent and was not even "present at the shooting" or "in Las Vegas at the time."

Defense attorney Carl Arnold said in the filing that his private investigator has identified "several witnesses" that cast doubt on the official version of events and they are making further inquiries "to determine the validity of some other cause of death for Mr. Shakur."

Without presenting backup evidence, Arnold alleged that Reggie Wright Jr., who worked security for Knight's Death Row Records, and his team were actually responsible for the star's death.

In the filing, Arnold accused Wright and his security team of having "orchestrated the shooting," and said his private investigator is "interviewing witnesses that will be able to testify to these issues at the time of trial."

Wright, a former law enforcement officer who testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis for murder, denied having anything to do with the shooting in a phone call to ABC News.

"Good luck finding someone saying that, that's credible," Wright said. "It's heartbreaking they keep dragging in my name. I didn't have anything to do with that. One of the worst days of my life when I heard that that happened."

Arnold said in a statement to ABC News that "with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined."

"We are actively conducting further investigations, speaking with key witnesses, and ensuring that Mr. Davis receives the fair trial to which he is constitutionally entitled," he said. "Given the magnitude of this case, it is imperative that we have adequate time to present a comprehensive defense."

Prosecutors have yet to weigh in on the substance of the allegations in the filing. Arguments on the matter are set for a Feb. 25 hearing.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has remained jailed since his September 2023 arrest.

Davis is set to stand trial in early April in connection with a jailhouse fight prosecutors say he participated in just before Christmas.

He was indicted on battery by prisoner and challenges to fight charges after the Dec. 23, 2024, incident at the Clark County Detention Center. He pleaded not guilty.

The other inmate charged in the fight also pleaded not guilty and moved to sever his proceedings from those of Davis.

