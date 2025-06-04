Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown LA vandalized again

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mural in downtown Los Angeles depicting Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been vandalized again.

The mural had just been restored following a $5,000 donation from current Lakers star Luka Doncic.

The mural is located on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets. White graffiti now covers the artwork that was done in remembrance of Bryant and his teen daughter.

They both died, along with seven others, in a Calabasas helicopter crash in 2020.

The mural was first vandalized in late April. That's when Doncic made a donation to have it restored.

It wasn't immediately known if the artist who originally painted the mural plans to restore it.

It's also unclear if the artwork was defaced by the same people who vandalized the mural in April.