Mural honoring Lakers great Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi vandalized in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mural honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, was defaced with graffiti in downtown Los Angeles.

The mural is located on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets. White and black graffiti now covers the artwork that was done in remembrance of Bryant and his teen daughter.

They both died, along with seven others, in a Calabasas helicopter crash in 2020.

It's not yet clear who is responsible for the vandalism.