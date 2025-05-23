New basketball court in East Los Angeles honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new basketball court honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant is now open in East Los Angeles.

Located at Atlantic Avenue Park, the basketball court features the Lakers' signature purple and gold with designs honoring Kobe and Gigi painted on the court.

Kobe and Gigi, along with seven others, died in a Calabasas helicopter crash in 2020. L.A. County Parks teamed up with BodyArmor and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor their legacy.

Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit named in Kobe and Gigi's honor that offers sports education to underserved athletes. The charity was founded in 2016 as the Mamba Sports Foundation and renamed after the crash in 2020

This is the first Mamba Court in a Los Angeles County Park.

Kobe's oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday along with USC's women's head basketball coach, Lindsay Gottlieb.

Students from nearby schools got to join in on the fun, attending the ribbon ceremony and shooting hoops on the newly refurbished court.