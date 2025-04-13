Former LSU wide receiver and NFL prospect Kyren Lacy dies at 24

HOUSTON -- Former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy has died, the school's athletic department announced Sunday. He was 24.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement to CNN. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

According to CNN affiliate WAFB, Lacy was found dead in Houston early Sunday morning.

The school did not provide a cause of death. CNN has reached out to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, Lacy's attorney and agent for comment.

In January, Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after police said Lacy caused a December 17 automobile accident in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two other people.

Lacy turned himself in and was later released on $151,000 bail on January 12, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office's online records.

According to a January police news release, Lacy was behind the wheel of a 2023 Dodge Charger, driving "recklessly" and illegally passing other vehicles while driving at a "high rate of speed." He is accused of "crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone."

The police stated that Lacy's actions caused the driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza to swerve over the centerline to avoid impact with the Charger. The Cadenza then "collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Lacy's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said in January that the facts of the case "will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation."

A grand jury was scheduled to start hearing evidence Monday, WAFB reports, according to his lawyer.

Two days after the fatal accident, Lacy posted on X that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, which takes place from April 24-26. Lacy did not play in the Tigers' 44-31 Texas Bowl victory against Baylor University on December 31.

The Thibodaux, Louisiana, native played the last three seasons at LSU after transferring from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Last season, Lacy was tied for most receiving touchdowns in the Southeastern Conference with nine. He started 12 games, catching 58 passes for 866 yards.

In 39 games, Lacy caught 112 passes for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Tigers.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)