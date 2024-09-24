LA activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson calls for community involvement to combat retail theft

Los Angeles activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson is calling for the creation of a community watch program aimed at curbing the prevalence of flash mob robberies.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a sight that is becoming all too familiar: Swarms of people looting local businesses.

Just a few days ago about 40 people were recorded ransacking a 7-Eleven store in the Pico-Robertson area.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, says enough is enough.

"Snatch-and-grab robberies and thefts, if this continues, and they seem to be continuing and gathering momentum, we're not going to have these stores in our community," said Hutchinson. "We're going to have underserved communities with no low-cost retail stores."

According to LAPD's End of Year Report for 2023, citywide thefts increased by 16%, which included 137 flash robberies. An Organized Retail Theft Task Force was created in August of last year, but Hutchinson is calling on the community to do more.

"The LAPD, the LA County Sheriffs Department, they can only do so much. So now it's time for the community to step up. Community engagement, community watches, community alerts," Hutchinson said. "That's not telling and suggesting people put themselves in harm's way, no. But people see things in the community."

Some in the area think a community group would help.

"By having community involvement I think it would happen less because when people from the outside know there are eyes and ears on what's going on, they tend to stay away," said Asha Abdella from Windsor Hills.

Others feel like it could be dangerous and it doesn't address the underlying issues.

"I don't know if community members have the wherewithal to build a housing place or to provide more jobs or do these things that would possibly prevent it," said Nyah Melton from downtown Los Angeles. "I mean I think it's strictly financial."

"It all starts when you're young, starts with the kid, starts with the child, it starts with society. So, if you can raise them right when they're young and teach them right," said Naazir Gaines from Windsor Hills. "I say guidance will be the better way. Community watch, that'd be cool, but don't jab and poke, don't engage yourself. Don't make it worse, because now you're involving yourself into a different situation."

According to LAPD's report, the Organized Retail Theft Task Force has contributed to a 33% reduction in flash robberies compared to the time period before the task force was created.