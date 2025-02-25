"I have to move forward so people can make progress in rebuilding their homes, businesses and lives," he said.

LA chief recovery officer says he doesn't believe mayor lied to him about getting paid

L.A. recovery czar Steve Soboroff is walking back his recent comment in which he claimed Mayor Karen Bass lied to him about being paid.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Steve Soboroff, who was chosen to lead the rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, is walking back his recent comment in which he claimed Mayor Karen Bass lied to him about being paid.

The Los Angeles Times reported that he told an alumni group at Harvard-Westlake School last week that he was lied to.

The longtime civic official, businessman and developer had been slated to make $500,000 for 90 days of work, but after his pay was criticized, the mayor's office said Soboroff would forgo his salary.

Soboroff now says he did not think that Bass had lied or intentionally misled him.

"That was not what I feel and not what I meant," he said in an interview.

"I have to move forward so people can make progress in rebuilding their homes, businesses and lives," Soboroff added.

As the wildfire recovery czar, Soboroff has been tasked with working to protect properties and creating a detailed program to rebuild the burn areas.