LA council committee approves motion to study feasibility of banning synthetic turf

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A Los Angeles City Council committee Friday advanced a motion calling for a study on the feasibility of banning synthetic grass, citing health and environmental concerns.

In a 4-0 vote, the council's Energy and Environment Committee approved the motion introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield and seconded by Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky on May 24. Through the study, the council members are looking to understand the health and environmental risks of what are known as polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which can be found in artificial turf.

Councilman Kevin de Leon, who sits on the committee, was absent during the vote.

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed SB 676 allowing cities to decide whether to ban the use of artificial turf. Now L.A. elected officials are seeing if it might be the right move.

The cities of Millbrae and San Marino have enacted artificial turf bans of their own.

Artificial turf is created by fusing together rubber and certain plastics to create the illusion of lush grasses. In recent years, people have installed artificial turf to help the environment by bolstering water conservation, among other reasons. But that might not be the case, according to the council members' motion.

In April 2024, the Biden Administration, through the Environmental Protection Agency, categorized PFAS and other "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances dangerous to human health. The EPA concluded that exposure to PFAS may lead to reproductive effects, developmental delays and risks of some cancers. Exposure can happen through inhalation, ingestion, skin contact and mucous membrane exposure, including microplastic dust kicked up on artificial turf fields.

The council members also said in their motion that runoff from artificial turf can cause PFAS and other contaminants to leach into groundwater or runoff into waterways and the ocean, potentially contaminating drinking water.

"Additionally, additional turf contributes to the urban heat island' effect, raising local temperatures, while the city is engaged in other efforts to combat urban heat, including cool pavement and increasing the urban forest," the motion reads. "Artificial turf does not support life, including insects and birds, and by depriving underlying soil of water, air and light, can kill beneficial organisms in the soil for many years."

Los Angeles Waterkeeper, which bills itself as "L.A.'s water watchdog," released a statement saying the committee vote was a "big step" in the right direction to protect the region's public health and waterways.

"Despite industries' best efforts to avoid regulation, we are finally seeing progress made to protect Americans from these dangerous forever chemicals," Kelly Shannon McNeill, associate director of Los Angeles Waterkeeper, said. "Phasing out and eventually banning the use of artificial turf is an important step in that process and is critical to protect the health of our communities, wildlife and our environment."