LA County crews begin clearing out RV homeless encampment in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County crews began clearing out an RV homeless encampment Wednesday morning in Gardena.

An estimated 60 RVs that sat along Redondo Beach Boulevard between San Pedro and Main Street were towed as part of the county's Pathway Home program.

Crews spent the morning clearing out trash and debris while social workers spent time speaking with the RV occupants about housing options.

The county says the goal is to move the individuals into safe, permanent housing in order to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life for both unhoused individuals and the surrounding communities.

Sheriff Robert Luna addressed the encampment, pointing out the unsanitary conditions and calling it a humanitarian issue.

"We're going to change people's lives, I believe, for the better," he told Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. "We're going to, hopefully, get people back on their feet. We're going to be able to connect them with either housing, mental health care, regular health care, or anything else that they may need, and hopefully, they will not return to these streets."

The RVs must be held for 30 days by law, but after that, the vehicles will be destroyed.

The operation is expected to take approximately three days.