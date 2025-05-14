LA County DA Hochman to announce new action to combat retail theft

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Wednesday will announce new coalitions with local law enforcement agencies that will aim to combat retail theft.

The goal will be to investigate and prosecute the crimes, and protect businesses.

Details will be provided at a 9:30 a.m. news conference, which will be held at a Pico-Robertson business that's been hit 12 times in recent weeks.

The district attorney is also expected to provide an update on cases filed under Prop. 36, which allows for felony charges and increased sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.