LA County Sheriff Robert Luna discusses department's procedures for transferring inmates to ICE

Sheriff Luna discussed the department's procedures for transferring inmates already in custody over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sheriff Luna discussed the department's procedures for transferring inmates already in custody over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sheriff Luna discussed the department's procedures for transferring inmates already in custody over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sheriff Luna discussed the department's procedures for transferring inmates already in custody over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna discussed the department's procedures for transferring inmates already in custody over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"The sheriff's department complies fully with California Senate 54 and the 2020 Los Angeles county policy which prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials except under very specific and lawful circumstances," said Luna.

"We will only transfer an individual into ICE custody if we are presented with a federal judicial warrant that's signed by a judge. That is consistent with California law and county policy," Luna said. "These warrants are an effective and peaceful vehicle in transferring individuals who have committed violent or serious crimes."

Luna said that, as of Thursday, the department had transferred 20 individuals. Most of those individuals "have had serious or violent charges such as attempted murder, robbery, rape and sexual battery".

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

