LA deputy convicted of excessive force gets sentenced reduced to 4 months in prison

Before a judge reduced his charge to a misdemeanor, he faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Before a judge reduced his charge to a misdemeanor, he faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Before a judge reduced his charge to a misdemeanor, he faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Before a judge reduced his charge to a misdemeanor, he faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy convicted of using excessive force against a woman in Lancaster had his sentence reduced on Monday.

Trevor Kirk was sentenced to four months in prison. He was originally charged with a felony and faced a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for assaulting and pepper-spraying a woman.

The incident happened outside a WinCo Foods in Lancaster nearly 2 years ago.

The judge later reduced Kirk's charge to a misdemeanor.

Kirk's attorney says they will be filing a notice of appeal and ask for bail.

"I don't think there's any kind of evidence where a deputy sheriff follows his training, how that can be construed as a specific intent to violate a suspect's civil rights in a robbery investigation," said Kirk's attorney, Tom Yu.

Kirk has been relieved of duty, according to a statement by the L.A. Sheriff's Department.

The department's internal investigation is ongoing.

Last month, interim U.S. attorney Bill Essayli offered Kirk a plea deal that would reduce Kirk's sentence from 10 years to one year, despite the fact that he had already been convicted.

READ MORE: New US attorney offers plea deal to LA deputy caught on camera slamming woman to the ground