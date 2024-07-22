Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw donates 2,500 backpacks to students in need

L.A. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw donated school supplies to children and families in need so they can be ready to go back to school.

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw teamed up with the Dream Center on Saturday to help kids and families in need get ready for the back-to-school season.

The pitcher, his organization Kershaw's Challenge and the L.A. Dodgers Foundation handed out 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies, including paper, notebooks and binders. The kids and families were also given free clothes.

Founded in 2011, Kershaw's Challenge is a faith-based organization that has raised over $23 million in the last 12 years for at-risk children and families worldwide, according to its website. The Dream Center provides resources to kids and families in need, such as those affected by homelessness and hunger.

"To be able to give away backpacks to kids that might not have those means is really important to our family," Kershaw said. "It's also really exciting too. The kids all have so much fun."

This is Kershaw's 11th year doing this event, which takes place annually at the Dream Center in Echo Park. His family also came along to hand out backpacks.

"You see the joy in, you know, when you get a new backpack," Kershaw said. "I remember how I was when I got new school supplies."

There were also rides, games and water slides for the kids to enjoy. Families said they are truly grateful for this help.

"I'm a single mother, I mean, I can relate probably to half of these women that are probably here as single parents too," Azusa resident Natasha Bonilla said. "It does give a big help you know for the community."