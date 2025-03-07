Rebuilding LA: A look at the progress made 2 months after fires

Both the Palisades and Eaton fires erupted on Jan. 7, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds. Now, the work continues as people try to rebuild.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been two months since the start of the Palisades and Eaton fires, and the road to recovery continues.

Both fires erupted on Jan. 7, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong Santa Ana winds. After burning for 24 days, both fires were fully contained on Jan. 31, with over 37,000 acres burned and more than 16,000 structures destroyed.

The impact of the destruction was felt far beyond the borders of these communities and the tens of billions in damage will take years to clean up. But the recovery process is making progress - slowly but surely.

LADWP's 'Do Not Drink' notice lifted in Pacific Palisades

The Department of Water and Power's "Do Not Drink" notice in the Pacific Palisades was lifted Friday - a big step forward for the area.

Crews will continue testing water in the Palisades area, and the department is asking residents to flush out their pipes.

According to DWP General Manager Janisse Quiñones added that each property will have instructions on-site to assist with the flushing process. She added that they were able to lift the notice Friday because of the hard work of DWP crews.

"We have nearly 100 miles of water pipes in the Palisades that serve over 8,400 homes and businesses," Quiñones said. "We worked very close with our state regulator and followed their guidance, and met all of their strict requirements."

Customers will be credited $50 to their DWP account so they can flush out their pipes without worrying about an extra cost.

Quiñones noted that significant progress has been made in restoring the power system as well with the replacement of 800 power poles, 50,00 feet of cable and the restoration of power to thousands of homes and businesses. Some 143 customers remain without power as they are located in challenging areas, she added.

Additionally, DWP is moving forward with its "undergrounding plan," placing 4,000 feet of cables underground.

"Since day one of the restoration, we have decided to go fully underground, and our engineers have been hard at work tirelessly on the design of the permanent underground system," said Quiñones. "We also got support from the governor's office for our undergrounding plan, and we have about 4,000 feet of underground work already designed and ready for construction."

FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton and Col. Eric Swenson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encouraged Palisades residents to sign up for available programs.

Fenton noted that FEMA approved more than $83 million in assistance for fire victims, and the Small Business Administration provided another $1.4 billion in loans and financial aid.

The FEMA Individual Assistance, SBA Disaster Loan, Disaster Unemployment Assistance have a March 10 deadline. L.A. County's Small Business Relief Fund is also available until March 12.

FEMA's wildfire debris removal program is accepting applications for free cleanups through March 31.

Meanwhile, Bass also reminded Palisades residents that they can now obtain original building plans for their lost homes at the LA One-Stop Rebuilding Center. Homeowners can request their plans via email at records.ladbs@lacity.org and at the One-Stop Rebuilding Center in person. Government issued ID, a copy of the property's recorded deed and completion of this form are required to obtain plans.

The One-Stop Rebuilding Center is located at 1828 Sawtelle Blvd., and open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HUD extends foreclosure relief

On Thursday, HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced a 90-day extension of foreclosure moratorium on Federal Housing Administration (FHA) single-family mortgages in impacted areas.

Turner and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger toured the Eaton Fire burn scar area in Altadena.

There are more than 100,000 FHA-insured mortgages in Los Angeles County, according to HUD.

The moratorium prohibits mortgage servicers from initiating or completing foreclosure actions on FHA-insured single family forward or Home Equity Conversion mortgages in the Los Angeles County through July 7. The moratorium was originally set to expire on April 8.

Borrowers unable to make their mortgage payments should contact their mortgage servicer for help.

Borrowers can also contact the FHA Resource Center at (800) CALL-FHA (1-800-877-8339; or for TTY 1-800-877-8339) for assistance.

City News Service, Inc. and ABC News contributed to this report.