ICE agents make arrests at Home Depot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen Thursday morning making arrests at a Home Depot in Hollywood.

Witnesses say about 20 people were taken into custody at a Home Depot on Sunset Boulevard.

Video also shows an ICE agent chase down a man on Wilton Place, forcing him to the ground and taking him into custody. That happened near the Home Depot where more ICE agents were seen taking people - mostly street vendors - into custody.

It's been nearly two weeks since the raids began in Los Angeles, sparking protests across the city and beyond and prompting President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and Marines to the L.A. area.

Also on Thursday, ICE was seen setting up a staging area near Dodger Stadium. In Glendale, federal agents arrived at a car wash where two people were taken into custody. One of those people was later released and brought back to the car wash.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.