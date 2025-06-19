ICE agents seen staging near Dodger Stadium amid reports of more raids across LA County

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement set up a staging area near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park on Thursday morning amid reports of more raids conducted throughout Los Angeles County.

Dozens of federal agents wearing tactical gear, most with their faces covered, gathered near the Gate E entrance before heading out to various locations in the area.

Local elected officials told ABC7 that Los Angeles City Council District 1 workers alerted the LAPD of the staging near the stadium. The Police Department then notified the Dodgers organization, which apparently told the ICE agents to leave the property. A small group of federal agents were still at the location shortly after 11 a.m.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and expressed frustration that the agents had not departed.

"We've been in communication with the mayor's office, with the Dodgers, with Dodgers security, about seeing if they can get them moved off their private property," she told ABC7 in an interview.