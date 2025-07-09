LA, other SoCal cities joins lawsuit challenging Trump administration's immigration enforcement

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday afternoon that the city has filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit to challenge what she says are unlawful immigration raids taking place in the region.

The suit asks the court to prevent the federal government from engaging in what the plaintiffs call unconstitutional raids. It also asks the federal government to stop rounding up immigrants without probable cause.

Bass' announcement comes one day after armed federal agents, some on horseback and arriving in tactical vehicles, descended on MacArthur Park in an operation that Bass and other local officials said was designed to sow fear.

"Our city is definitely united... We are a city of immigrants, and we will stand united with Angelenos regardless of what country they came from, when they got here or why they're here," Bass said at a news conference Tuesday.

L.A. County and several other cities - Montebello, Culver City, Monterey Park, Pasadena, Pico Rivera, Santa Monica and West Hollywood - also filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit brought last week by the American Civil Liberties Union and other immigration and civil rights groups.

L.A. City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said the government's actions have caused harm to local communities and immigrants.

"The federal government has concentrated thousands of armed immigration agents, many of whom lack visible identification, and military troops in our communities, conducting unconstitutional raids, roundups and anonymous detentions, sowing fear and chaos among our residents," she said in a statement. "Today's motion to intervene shows we will not stand by and allow these raids to continue or to become the standard operating procedure in our communities."

President Donald Trump's administration ramped up immigration arrests in the L.A. area early last month, with federal agents arresting and detaining people at their workplaces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.