Federal agents in armored vehicle spotted at MacArthur Park, confronted by crowd

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning when they were confronted by a crowd.

AIR7 was over the scene around 11:20 a.m. as bystanders walked onto the street and approached the agents as the vehicle slowly moved past them.

It's unclear what agency they were affiliated with or if they were carrying out some sort operation. Eyewitness News did not see the agents detain anyone or go out into the crowd that gathered around them.

The agents then drove past the area without incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

