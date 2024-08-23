LA man arrested after violent, bizarre rampage across 2 counties in Central California: Authorities

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- A Los Angeles was arrested earlier this week in Central California after authorities said he "terrorized" people throughout Mariposa and Madera counties.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said the crime spree started on Wednesday when 40-year-old Anthony Mehlhaff went to a restaurant in the Buck Meadows area. Mehlhaff allegedly approached a pregnant employee and told her, "The spirits led me to you and your baby belongs to me, and what time is your break because I will be waiting for you."

In a news release, authorities said Mehlhaff then stole multiple drinks, assaulted another employee and fled in his car heading toward Yosemite National Park.

Park rangers tried stopping Mehlhaff on Highway 41 inside park boundaries, but authorities said he crashed his car near Fish Camp and stole a bike.

Mehlhaff is accused of entering the Tenaya Lodge, grabbing a knife and threatening employees. He then is said to have gone to a nearby creek and took off his pants.

Anthony Mehlhaff is seen in a booking photo after being arrested in Mariposa County. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

"Mehlhaff made his way out of the lodge kitchen and walked to a creek area near the Tenya Lodge Clubhouse, where he removed his pants, wallet and car keys," the news release said. "He then entered the Clubhouse in only his underwear, told the customers to leave or they would be in danger."

After vandalizing the clubhouse, the statement said, the suspect allegedly took the store manager's car keys and attempted to kidnap him while assaulting him and attempting to force him to drive Mehlhaff out of the area. The store manager was able to escape.

Mehlhaff allegedly stole the manager's vehicle and got on Highway 41 headed towards Oakhurst, where authorities said the suspect was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a Tesla.

Mehlhaff eventually crashed the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, authorities said. "While being medically cleared at a local hospital, Mehlhaff began assaulting Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputies," the sheriff's statement said.

He was booked into the Mariposa County Jail and was being held on $100,000 bail.