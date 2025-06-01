Metro security guard shoots suspect who stabbed him in North Hollywood, LAPD says

LAPD says a suspect approached a Metro security guard in North Hollywood, stabbed him, then the guard took out his gun and shot the suspect twice.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after one of them was shot and the other was stabbed at a Metro station in North Hollywood.

The incident happened around 6:17 p.m. Saturday on Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Caution tape surrounded the bloody scene as police were investigating. LAPD said they have the suspect in custody.

The condition of both patients is unknown. Police are working to determine what exactly led up to the violent encounter.

According to LAPD, the suspect had approached a Metro security guard regarding a parking citation. At one point, the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the security guard.

The security guard then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect twice, LAPD said. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

No other details were immediately known.