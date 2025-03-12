LA nonprofit that plants trees in underserved communities is set to lose $1.5 million amid DOGE cuts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A non-profit organization in Los Angeles that plants trees in underserved communities will lose $1.5 million in federal grants because of cuts ordered by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Aaron Thomas, the director of urban forestry for North East Trees, said they recently received notice from CalFire that the funds from a federal grant that was supposed to pay for a project to plant a thousand trees in East L.A. had been frozen.

"There are a lot of important benefits that will be lost if these programs are not funded," said Thomas, who said that federal grant funding covers roughly one-quarter of the organization's 2026 budget.

"Now that some of that funding may or may not be available, we're going to have to scramble to make ends meet for many of our projects.

North East Trees was incorporated in 1991. Thomas said over their years they've helped heal environmental injustice through urban forestry, habitat restoration and workforce development.

In recent years, they've focused on planting trees in Watts and South L.A.

"Trees are a real part of our everyday lives, they provide the air we breathe, they clean and make sure our atmosphere is not full of carbon dioxide, they provide shade that protects us from extreme heat."

Thomas said for now, their work continues. But projects that are scheduled for later this year could end up on the chopping block unless they can find a solution.

"We do have to turn to our supporters and ask for donations from either private foundations or individuals to help us get through this. But it's quite a big hit to lose that amount of funding, and that's funding that would go to communities that desperately need tree canopies; they need jobs; they need all the benefits that the trees and projects bring to them."