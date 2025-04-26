24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rams meet LAFD Air Operations crew, make two selections on day 2 of NFL Draft

ByCurt Sandoval KABC logo
Saturday, April 26, 2025 6:24AM
Rams meet LAFD Air Operations crew before NFL Draft day 2
The Rams made their NFL Draft selections from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams made their NFL Draft selections Friday from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys, and some of the players stopped by to meet first responders.

The team hosted a chalk talk and meet and greet honoring first responders prior to the start of the draft.

Some of the players who visited included quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jared Verse, running back Kyren Williams and receiver Puka Nacua.

About 150 first responders from several agencies in the L.A. area packed the lounge staged inside LAFD Air Operations. They heard from Rams president Kevin Demoff and head coach Sean McVay.

As for the draft, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson with the 46th overall pick in the second round. In the third round, Los Angeles selected Michigan linebacker Josaiah Stewart.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW