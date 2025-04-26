Rams meet LAFD Air Operations crew, make two selections on day 2 of NFL Draft

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams made their NFL Draft selections Friday from the Los Angeles Fire Department's Air Operations base in Van Nuys, and some of the players stopped by to meet first responders.

The team hosted a chalk talk and meet and greet honoring first responders prior to the start of the draft.

Some of the players who visited included quarterback Matthew Stafford, linebacker Jared Verse, running back Kyren Williams and receiver Puka Nacua.

About 150 first responders from several agencies in the L.A. area packed the lounge staged inside LAFD Air Operations. They heard from Rams president Kevin Demoff and head coach Sean McVay.

As for the draft, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson with the 46th overall pick in the second round. In the third round, Los Angeles selected Michigan linebacker Josaiah Stewart.