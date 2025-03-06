Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford donates uniforms to Pasadena High football team

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife donated uniforms to the Pasadena High football team, which lost uniforms and equipment in the Eaton Fire.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife donated uniforms to the Pasadena High football team, which lost uniforms and equipment in the Eaton Fire.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife donated uniforms to the Pasadena High football team, which lost uniforms and equipment in the Eaton Fire.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife donated uniforms to the Pasadena High football team, which lost uniforms and equipment in the Eaton Fire.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, surprised the Pasadena High School football team by donating brand new uniforms to the players.

There were loud cheers from players when Stafford made the announcement to the team during its banquet on Wednesday.

The team lost uniforms and equipment to the Eaton Fire and subsequent winter storm.

"We need new stuff. I'm just grateful that it's coming to us, and he came down here and had this time for us," said Andrew Johnson, the team's cornerback. "I'm grateful. Thank you."

Players got to meet Stafford and took photos with him and the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bulldogs won the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 championship in late November - the school's first championship in 91 years. Then on Jan. 7, the Eaton Fire erupted.

Some of the players lost their homes in the fire.

"I can't imagine some of the feelings of loss and grief and all that," Stafford said. "It hurts my heart, but that's why I'm here today, to try to give a little bit of joy back to these guys and hopefully get them excited about playing football again."

The Rams quarterback says it's all about the love of the game and giving back to the community he calls home.

The Staffords are giving Pasadena High 60 new varsity uniforms, and they're also donating 150 uniforms to Pasadena Panthers youth football teams.

ESPN contributed to this report.

