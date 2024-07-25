Rams training camp day 2: Matthew Stafford 'happy to be here' after contract adjustment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Rams training camp continues, it's clear quarterback Matthew Stafford is truly in mid-season form.

He wrapped up the first day of practice by lofting a touchdown pass during a red-zone drill. Whether the throw would have happened without the financial adjustment the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hashed out with the team on Tuesday, Stafford wasn't saying.

"Don't even think about that kind of stuff," Stafford said. "In this business, I'm play to play, I'm day to day, I'm moment to moment, so I'm just happy to be doing this and today was a great start for our team."

Stafford was on the field at Loyola Marymount University to begin preparations for his fourth season with the Rams and 16th in the NFL, looking to build on a bounce-back campaign and ready to put to rest any lingering consternation about his contract.

The 36-year-old spent the offseason trying to get the four-year, $160 million deal he signed shortly after leading the Rams to a championship modified to include more guaranteed money, which was not included on the final two years of the deal following the upcoming season.

Although terms of the modification he and the Rams agreed to have not been disclosed, Stafford is pleased with the outcome.

"It was a good agreement," Stafford said. "Like, listen, I'm happy to be where I am, you know what I mean? I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be playing. I'm excited about playing football this year, and that's what matters to me the most, to be honest with you."

The resolution allowed Stafford to focus on the field, where the variety and versatility of the Rams' offense was on full display.

Stafford threw passes to standout wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and handed the ball off to 1,100-yard rusher Kyren Williams and rookie running back Blake Corum.

Stafford also featured tight ends Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson in the passing game.

Keeping Stafford healthy

One the key components to this season's success is keeping Stafford healthy. Last year in the off-season, he said he played a ton of tennis to enhance his speed and agility and this year, not much changed.

"Since I'm an old man, lots of country club sports," he joked. "I can no longer run up and down and play basketball so yeah, next year, I'll be doing shuffleboard or something. I try to do different stuff during the off-season. It's been a lot of years that I've been in the weight room, lifting weights, getting ready for football season, running lines. As much as I can change it up at this point in my life in the off-season while still getting a good workout, staying healthy, doing all the things that kind of coordinate with what I have to do when I do get out here, I think that's a positive."

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games last season despite significant roster turnover because of salary cap issues. Those changes created opportunities for new contributors to emerge, to say nothing of Nacua, a fifth-round draft pick who surprisingly broke out as one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL.

With those pieces all back together, Stafford expects the Rams to sustain and build on their offensive success.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.