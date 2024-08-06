Laguna Beach woman in viral video ordered by Coastal Commission to stop blocking beach, report says

She's reportedly received a letter from the California Coastal Commission, saying she needs to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She's reportedly received a letter from the California Coastal Commission, saying she needs to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She's reportedly received a letter from the California Coastal Commission, saying she needs to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She's reportedly received a letter from the California Coastal Commission, saying she needs to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Laguna Beach homeowner involved in a heated confrontation that has since gone viral has reportedly received a letter from the California Coastal Commission, saying she needs to stop blocking access to a public stretch of the sand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The incident happened last month on Victoria Beach near the trail stairs.

In the footage, the woman is seen yelling at a family and using a spool of rope to section off her property.

Last month, the homeowner told Eyewitness News that she asked the group to leave once the beach closed. She claimed she was being antagonized before being recorded. The family had claimed they were never on her property.

READ MORE | Laguna Beach woman says viral video doesn't capture whole story

The incident, which was captured in a now viral video, happened last week on Victoria Beach near the trail stairs.

The homeowner could be fined up to $11,000 a day if she continues.

According to the Coastal Commission, all beaches are public up to the high tide line.