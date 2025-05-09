Laguna Niguel cancels 4th of July fireworks show, replaces with drone show

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Laguna Niguel is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show and replacing it with a drone show this year.

While fireworks have long been an Independence Day tradition, the city says drones are a safer alternative.

"This year, the City of Laguna Niguel will celebrate Independence Day in an exciting new way with a spectacular drone light show experience featuring over 400 synchronized drones, choreographed to live patriotic music. The drone show will serve as a safer alternative to the annual fireworks display, promising a dazzling and innovative celebration for residents," the city said in a statement.

The area where the fireworks usually take place, near Crown Valley Park, is currently classified as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone under CalFire's fire hazard map.

Three years ago this month, the Coastal Fire destroyed 20 homes and damaged another dozen in the city.