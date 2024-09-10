Laguna Niguel man bikes from Seattle to New York to raise money for U.S. military members

Jim Van Beek biked from Seattle to New York to raise money for the service members who were killed in an attack by suicide bombers three years ago in Afghanistan.

Jim Van Beek biked from Seattle to New York to raise money for the service members who were killed in an attack by suicide bombers three years ago in Afghanistan.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- Jim Van Beek is a resident of Laguna Niguel who has been passionate about biking and motorcycles his entire life. His dedication inspired him to embark on an incredible journey, a cross-country bike ride from Seattle to New York.

"1976 was the Bicentennial for the United States and they also had at the same time what was called the Bikecentennial," Van Beek said. "Ever since 1976, 48 years now, it's been in the back of my mind that one day I will cross the country on my bike."

Van Beek began his journey on June 9 and completed it on Aug. 28. Throughout his ride, he says he had one purpose, to honor the U.S. military and raise money for the service members who were killed in an attack by suicide bombers three years ago in Afghanistan.

"When we lost the 13 leaving Afghanistan, 11 of them were marines from Camp Pendleton and that became a catalyst to add to my ride and add to my purpose," Van Beek said.

"I think that not only myself, but so many of his friends, family and people that know him, know that when he decides to do something, he's going to do it," said Van Beek's wife, Dori Anderson.

Van Beek says he faced numerous challenges and obstacles along the way. But he says it was all worth it in the end. When he arrived in New York at the end of his journey, he donated his bicycle to a local serviceman.

"There were points on the ride when I was questioning my purpose. But fortunately, because it was for a cause and it was for the service members, it gave me the energy to keep going and finish the ride," Van Beek said.

Van Beek aims to raise $25,000 for his fundraiser, but he says it won't be possible without support from the community. To donate, you can visit ride4warriors.com.