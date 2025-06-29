Wildfire 10% contained after burning 478 acres in San Bernardino County

Evacuations are underway for the recreational areas of Silverwood Lake.

A wildfire in San Bernardino County was 10% contained Sunday morning after burning 478 acres near Silverwood Lake and prompting mandatory evacuations, officials said.

The so-called Lake Fire erupted Saturday afternoon north of Crestline and Lake Arrowhead. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Fire crews worked through the night to build containment lines.

Gusty south winds and low humidity in the area remained a challenge for firefighters. Authorities initially said the blaze had the potential to burn 1,000 acres.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area south of Highway 138 between the 15 Freeway and Highway 173.

Evacuation warnings remained in effect north of Highway 138 and Highway 173, from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road.

The fire was burning on both sides of Highway 138. A stretch of the highway remained shut down Sunday morning.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.