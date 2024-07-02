Lakers introduce draft picks Dalton Knecht, Bronny James

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lakers introduced their new draft picks, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, on Tuesday, declaring them ready to immediately get to work on development in the summer league.

James, who will wear #9, addressed the question of his father LeBron's influence on his game and his draft selection.

He said he was well aware of criticism that he was only drafted because of his father, but says he used to dealing with that issue.

"For sure, an amplified amount of pressure," Bronny James said. "I've already seen social media and stuff, talking about I might not deserve an opportunity. I've been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It's nothing different, but it's more amplified for sure. But I'll get through it."

Full press conference: Rob Pelinka introduces Dalton Knecht and Bronny James

LeBron James was present in the background during the press conference but did not speak.

Coach JJ Redick came to Bronny's defense, saying he deserved to be drafted.

"Bronny has earned this through hard work," said Redick, who was hired as coach two weeks ago. "For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as case study 1. Because his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing. There's a lot to like about his game."

Knecht, a guard out of Tennessee, was drafted last week with the Lakers' first round pick, 17 overall. Pelinka has said the front office didn't expect him to still be available by the time their pick got around, so they are grateful to add him to the roster.

Knecht noted he had worn the uniform No. 3 through his previous basketball experience, but that number is taken by Anthony Davis. So he chose No. 4 because of the virtually inevitable nickname.

"I knew eventually I probably would have to run into the number 4. Three has been my number my whole life but AD's got it, so why not do Knecht 4?"

James spent a year playing at USC but his college career was interrupted when he collapsed on the practice court, later revealing it was the result of cardiac arrest from a congenital heart defect. He rehabbed and was cleared to return to the court months before announcing his plans to declare for the 2024 draft.

Bronny was selected in the 2nd round, 55th overall. LeBron has previously stated his desire to play with Bronny, becoming the NBA's first father-son duo. LeBron James is entering free agency but is widely expected to sign a new deal with the Lakers.