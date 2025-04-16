Lakers star Luka Doncic tops NBA's best-selling jersey list

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's a changing of the guard in the NBA.

That's because Luka Doncic's No. 77 Lakers jersey was the NBA's most popular jersey for the 2024-25 regular season based on NBAStore.com sales, the league announced Monday.

Doncic became the first player other than LeBron James or Stephen Curry to hold the lead in jersey sales since the 2012-13 regular season, when Carmelo Anthony was No. 1, playing for the New York Knicks.

Doncic, who is Slovenian, is also the first international player to ever top the list.

The Lakers had the most popular team merchandise out of any NBA franchise this season.

Los Angeles landed Doncic in a blockbuster trade in February that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks - a trade that shocked the basketball world.

The Lakers enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and will face the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Game 1 will be played Saturday.

ESPN contributed to this report.