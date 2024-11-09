50 military service members honored at Lakers and Pechanga Hoops for Troops basketball clinic

The service members also received tickets to the Lakers game, allowing them to share the experience with friends and family.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and Pechanga Resort Casino hosted a basketball clinic at Crypto.com Arena to honor and celebrate 50 military service members.

"We at Pechanga understand that commitment and so do the Lakers. So for us to give back today and give all these servicemen and women that opportunity to be more than just fans, to be ballers on the court, that's what this is about," said Sean Vasquez, 1st vice president of Pechanga Development Corporation.

The event is part of the annual Hoops for Troops initiative, which recognizes the dedication and sacrifices of service members throughout the country.

"When you do something like the military, you get lost in all that hard work. This is just a quick step back and know that people appreciate what you do," said Air Force veteran Gabriel Conception.

During the clinic, participants engaged in multiple drills and had the opportunity to play alongside Hall of Fame legends Michael Cooper and James Worthy.

"It's a special day to appreciate veterans and troops, both active and veterans and come out here and give them a piece of Laker land," Worthy said.

"Some come home, some don't. And again, just for us to honor them and show them that they're respected and they're loved especially at the highest level with professional athletes, that's the best thing you can do," Cooper said.

For these service members, the clinic was more than just a workout, it was a rare chance to play basketball on the Lakers' home court and connect with fellow military members.

"I was just going out there doing the drills and having the time of my life," said Air Force veteran Modenia Tovar.

The service members also received tickets to the Lakers game, allowing them to share the experience with friends and family.