Lamborghini passenger dies after multi-car crash involving hit-and-run driver in Hancock Park

Firefighters extricated the occupants of an overturned Lamborghini after a multi-vehicle crash in Hancock Park.

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Lamborghini passenger was killed and the driver was hospitalized in critical condition early Monday after a multi-vehicle crash in Hancock Park involving a hit-and-run suspect who remained at large, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highland Avenue and First Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a speeding vehicle fled the scene after colliding with the Lamborghini , whose driver and passenger were extricated by firefighter-paramedics after initially being trapped inside the overturned SUV.

The two victims were transported to a hospital, where the female passenger was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.

The hit-and-run driver remained at large, police said. A description of that person and and the suspect vehicle were not available.