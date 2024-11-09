All lanes reopened on 215 Freeway in Riverside after report of shooting leads to hourslong closure

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The 215 Freeway was reopened Saturday morning in Riverside after authorities responded to a report of a shooting that led to an hourslong closure of the interstate.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately confirm that a shooting had occurred.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near University Avenue.

A witness said they heard a crash and then as many as six gunshots, according to a CHP incident log.

Officers responded to the scene and a SigAlert was issued, shutting down all lanes as an investigation got underway. Southbound traffic was backed up to the 91 Freeway.

News video from the scene showed the wreckage of a car whose rear windshield was shattered. At least two people were taken away in an ambulance in unknown condition.

The Sigalert was canceled around 6:30 a.m.