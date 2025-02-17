LA's iconic Langer's Deli is adding a 50-cent surcharge on every egg it sells

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Feeling the pinch of rising egg prices, a Los Angeles institution says it has no choice but to pass on some of the cost to its customers.

The world-famous Langer's Deli in the Westlake District announced over the weekend that it will be adding a 50-cent per egg surcharge to all orders.

That's to offset inflation and supply shortages caused by the nationwide bird flu outbreak.

Southern California farms say they're getting an influx of business due to high demand and lack of supply due to the bird flu.

"Like many in the industry, we've seen significant increases in the cost of eggs and other essential ingredients due to supply chain disruptions and inflation. While some restaurants are raising menu prices across the board, we've opted for a temporary modest $0.50-per-egg surcharge to help offset costs amid the bird flu turmoil while keeping our legendary pastrami sandwiches and other favorites accessible to our loyal customers," the restaurant said in a post on Instagram.

This comes as stores like Trader Joe's, Costco and Sprouts enforce purchase limits on fresh eggs. Georgia-based Waffle House has also implemented a similar per-egg surcharge.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost for a dozen eggs just hit a record-high of $4.95. That's up 81 cents from a month ago.