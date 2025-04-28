LAPD arrests 3 suspects wanted for home invasion homicide in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested three people wanted in a violent home invasion robbery and homicide in Woodland Hills.

Paata Kochyashvili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52, all face murder charges.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of De La Osa Street. Paramedics pronounced the victim, identified as 47-year-old Aleksandre Modebadze, dead at the scene, according to LAPD.

Police say Modebadze was held captive and assaulted during the robbery, suffering a head injury in the attack. The suspects then fled with the victim's property, LAPD said.

With the help of the FBI, police located and arrested the three suspects, including two in the city of Glendale. They were booked for murder and are being held on $2 million bail each.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Operation Valley Bureau at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.