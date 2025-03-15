Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South LA

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in the South Los Angeles area.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in the South Los Angeles area.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in the South Los Angeles area.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in the South Los Angeles area.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night in the South Los Angeles area.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Street and Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 aerial footage of the scene shows a red car riddled with bullets and several evidence markers on the ground next to a police cruiser.

The intersection was closed off with crime-scene tape.

No officers were injured, but it's unclear if anyone else was injured. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.