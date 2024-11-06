LAPD investigating vandalism of Jewish-owned businesses in Pico-Robertson

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing Jewish-owned businesses in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

A man with an apparent ski pole shattered multiple glass windows near Robertson and Pico boulevards around 5 a.m., LAPD said. Police released a photo of the suspect holding the stick.

LAPD Detective Malik Shahid said the suspect appeared to have targeted five businesses.

"Based on video and canvassing and talking to owners of these businesses, it appears that he approached the front of the businesses, used a stick and shattered several glass windows of these businesses," Shahid said.

The suspect dropped the weapon before fleeing the scene, police said.

"It was an antisemitic attack. It has to be," said Josh, a business owner in the area. "I mean you target a Jewish shop. There are a few Jewish shops on Pico. It was not a coincidence."