LAPD officer loses control, crashes into business during chase in Pasadena, video shows

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended with multiple crashes in Pasadena Wednesday evening.

One of the crashes involved an LAPD officer in a cruiser who lost control after trying to perform a PIT maneuver. Video shows the cruiser crashing into a business as the Mercedes-Benz "G-wagon" continued on.

The suspect in that car eventually crashed with another vehicle a few blocks away near Foothill and Sierra Madre boulevards.

The extent of any injuries is unclear, but the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle was taken into custody.