LAPD officers visit dog rescued after disturbing video triggered animal cruelty investigation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers on Thursday visited a dog that was rescued after disturbing surveillance video triggered an investigation into alleged animal cruelty by the animal's owner.

Officers assigned to the investigation visited "Rusty" and said he's in good spirits, full of energy and love.

This comes after the dogs's owner, Donald Jeffes, was charged with felony animal cruelty.

Surveillance video from last month shows allegedly Jeffes whipping the dog in a hallway with a metal leash.

Jeffes has pleaded not guilty and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.