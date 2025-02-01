LAPD releases video on fatal officer-involved-shooting of naked gunman at Woodland Hills motel

A naked man who allegedly fired at officers was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department released videos that show a fatal officer-involved-shooting of a naked gunman at a Woodland Hills motel.

The incident unfolded around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the Vantage Point Inn on Ventura Boulevard near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at a motel.

The man's frightening tirade and talk of weapons terrified other motel guests, prompting them to call 911.

"The neighbor right next door to us busted all the windows and he's got a gun," said one of the callers.. "He's screaming about his gun and he's out there screaming."

As police responded to the call, the man identified as Benjamin Prince left his room carrying two guns.

A security camera shows him going along the second floor walkway and then suddenly taking a shot at a person below. That person takes off running.

Police camera video shows the moment officers locate the suspect.

"Hey stop! I think he's armed. Stop. Shots fired. Oh my god. Officer needs help, officer needs help, shots fired," an officer can be heard on the video.

Prince took cover behind a stairwell, but returned several more times to fire off shots at officers, who continued to return fire.

The SWAT team was called out to the scene. After failing to contact Prince, they moved in and found him deceased from a gunshot wound suffered in his shootout with police.

Officers recovered two air rifles, both able to fire metallic rounds of ammunition.

The deceased gunman was later identified as 47-year-old Benjamin Prince of Redding.

A use of force investigation is underway.