Allegedly armed suspect shot and killed by police at motel in Woodland Hills

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by police at a motel in Woodland Hills overnight.

The incident unfolded around 10:05 p.m. Sunday on Ventura Boulevard near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at a motel.

When they arrived, police say the suspect was carrying what they believed to be a weapon or a rifle - that's when officers opened fire.

The suspect tried to run away but eventually died from his injuries.

"We're still at the very early stages of this investigation as detectives still have video and physical evidence to collect and analyze, and witnesses and the officers involved to interview," said public information officer Bruce O'Borihanh.

No officers were injured.